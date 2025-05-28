Two killed as truck carrying sallah rams, cattle plunge into ditch

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two persons were reportedly killed in a lone accident as a truck conveying sallah rams and cattle fell into a ditch in Osun State.

It was gathered that the DAF truck, which was travelling from Kebbi State with rams and cattle, with owners to Ikire, where it would be sold for the Ileya celebration.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Adegboye that the truck veered off the road around Oke-Ofa in Gbongan and somersaulted into a ditch beside the road.

Other motorists and residents in the area quickly ran to the spot with a view to helping the passengers who were sitting on the truck when the incident occurred.

“We discovered that two of the people were unconscious while others were severely injured, hence, we called the police and Federal Road Safety Corps operatives”, he said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, FRSC, Osun Sector Command, Agnes Ogungbemi, disclosed that two male adults were killed in the accident and 15 others injured.

According to her, the driver allegedly slept twice before getting to the scene of the accident, where he was said to have dozed off again.

“The driver was said to have dozed off at least on two occasions after the truck passed Osogbo. Upon reaching the Surprise Hotel area in Gbongan, the driver allegedly fell asleep again. As a result, the truck veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch, overturning and violently ejecting both animals and passengers.

“Two injured victims and one dead body were taken to Adeoye Medical Centre, Gbongan and thirteen injured victims and one dead body were taken to Ariremako Medical Centre, Gbongan, while the crashed vehicle was taken over by Nigeria Police Force in Gbongan”, she added.