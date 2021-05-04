4 arrested for alleged forgery, sabotage in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo state internal revenue board says it will prosecute four persons arrested for forgery of revenue documents to sabotage government.

It said this in a statement, signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Eboigbe Courage, on Tuesday in Benin.

It said the four persons were arrested in Agenebode, Estako East local government area of the state, over alleged illegal production and issuance of revenue scratch cards.

According to the statement, “The Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), with the assistance of Security agents, on Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, arrested four persons suspected to be involved in the illegal production and issuance of Revenue Scratch Cards.

“The four suspects were arrested in Agenebode following enquiries into the process and compliance check of revenue scratch cards purchased by haulage truck drivers.

“Upon enquiry, it was discovered that the four persons were also involved in the sale of forged revenue scratch cards, instead of the authorized and approved government cards to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Further enquiries revealed that the recovered revenue scratch cards issued to truck drivers were faked, had uniform code numbers and the issuing process not complied with.

“The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Police for further interrogation, investigation, and arraignment in Court.”

It said the prosecution of the suspects will serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders in the future.

It advised members of the public, particularly truck drivers involved in haulage business, to insist on collection of both the revenue scratch card and receipt after payment of haulage fees.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

