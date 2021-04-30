Why I went on a date with a married fan, Uzzyefizzy reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular actor, Uzzyefizzy has finally opened up on why he went on a blind date with a married woman.

The actor came under fire when pictures of himself and a married fan in a restaurant surfaced online recently.

Fans were quick to condemn the comic actor who plays Papa Success in the popular comedy skit ‘Mark Angel Comedy’ but the Edo State born entertainer has said he has nothing intimate whatsoever with the said lady.

Uzzyefizzy said he only went on a blind date with her as a fan because she won his Tik Tom challenge.

“People are quick to judge, but this particular issue is not even near whatever they think”, said Uzzyefizzy.

“The lady won my Tik Tok Challenge and that was why we were seen together. She is a fan and the good thing is that her husband was aware of the whole thing. People should find out the truth before jumping into conclusion”.

Uzzyefizzy also revealed why he has not been seen much on Mark Angel Comedy screen nothing that he has been behind the scene working with the technical crew.

He however added that he would be unveiling some projects soon.

