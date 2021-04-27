‘Why I chose to be called ‘333riller’

Kindly Share This Story:

One key way musicians assert their place in the music industry is by coining names their fans can chant and cheer and it would stick to them forever.

333riller whose real name is Lawal Temitope has disclosed that he chose the stage name out of numerous names seeing that the former spelling, “thriller” has many usages and he had to create “333riller” to gain internet prominence chiefly when his name is searched.

He mentioned that he has used stage names such as “Tboy” and others but there was an inner dissatisfaction about these names until he was watching “Throwback Thursday” and saw a Michael Jackson thriller video and loved it. The word “Thriller” kept resonating in his mind. He wrote it down and used it for a while. Upon realizing that the name was not popping up quickly online, he had to creatively coin the name in a manner that would gain significant presence online. He also added that the number “3” is significant in his life.

On how the name came up, he stressed that “I have used different kinds of name that I didn’t rock with, like Tboy and many more, so I have always known that I will change the name. I was watching throwback Thursdays and I saw Micheal Jackson Thriller video and loved that and I kept saying thriller and then I wrote it in a book and saw it was okay.

“My 333riller used to be spelt as Thriller so anytime I look it up online nothing comes up for my name so I had to be creative, hence why I have the ‘333’ in my name. And the number is also very significant in my life so I stuck with it,” he explained.

The Kogi-born Ibadan-based singer was born on the February 3, 1993. He began his elementary education at Josabig Intensive Nursery and Primary Ibadan, before completing it at Oxford Model College, Ogun State. He had his Secondary education at Oganmode Grammar School and Fas Comprehensive College respectively.

He acquired a B.sc in Mass Communication from Wolex Polytechnic. He has also been doing music professionally ever since acquiring his certificate. The young musician is optimistic that he will become a household name among the elite musicians in Nigeria. With his new project “Lekki Girls” doing well on the mainstream media.

