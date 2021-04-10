We’re determined to complete all abandoned projects in Ogun — Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that any meaningful project that the commonwealth of the state have been invested by previous administration are completed.

Governor Abiodun who gave the assurance when he inspected the ongoing construction of the Ishasi-Denro-Akute road in Ifo local government area of the state, said the project was of extreme importance to the residents of the area.

According to the Governor, “this particular project is of extreme importance to those that live here. This is a community that adjoins Lagos State.

”The border here is completely non-existent, it is important that in line with the turning the push factor to pull factor, we ensure accessibility between our people here and those in Lagos.

“This particular road that leads to Ijoko, is probably one of the worst experience this constituencies are having. There is a bridge here that has been abandoned for five or six years.”

Prince Abiodun described the deplorable state of internal roads as one of the problems in the area, while noting that the Denro-Ishasi-Akute was one of the prioritised roads whose contract has been awarded. He added that it would be provided with covered drainage system and streetlight.

The Governor explained that the visit was to see the level of work done so far, and to, “find out what we needed to do in the immediate term to bring immediate relief to our constituents that live here”.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the people for their cooperation despite the fact that some of their properties were demolished to give way for the expansion of the road.

Residents of the area, represented by Mr. Bolaji Kareem and Mary Ariyo, had earlier informed the governor of the hardship they go through on the road, particularly during rainy season. They pleaded with Governor Abiodun to complete some of the roads that had been abandoned for years.

Similarly, Governor Abiodun also inspected the Journalists Estate Road currently being constructed by his administration with a promise to compensate owners of buildings affected by the project.

He said government would also provide the estate with functional Primary Health Centre in the next four months, just as the road project scheduled to be completed in nine months, would be completed in six months time

Vanguard News Nigeria

