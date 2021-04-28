Breaking News
US State Department withdraws diplomats from Kabul

The US State Department has ordered the withdrawal of diplomats from its embassy in Kabul in light of the deteriorating security situation there.

According to updated travel advice on Afghanistan, all embassy employees who are able to carry out their tasks from another location are affected by Tuesday’s order.

The ministry did not provide any information on how many diplomats are to leave and how many are to remain in the Afghan capital.

International troops will officially begin withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1. US President Joe Biden has set a September 11 deadline for the withdrawal’s completion.

