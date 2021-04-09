UNILAG Muslim Alumni holds pre-Ramadan lecture

Kindly Share This Story:

…Okunnu, Bugaje, Utomi, Oladosu to discuss Nigeria’s unity

The divisive ethnic nationalism threatening the existence of Nigeria will be one of the issues to be discussed at the forthcoming Pre-Ramadan Lecture organised by University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) on Sunday.

The annual event will also touch on a number of issues slowing the nation’s bid to be at par with other developed countries.

UMA in a statement by its National President, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, said eminent personalities have been invited to chart a new course for the nation.

Salisu said the 26th edition of the Pre-Ramadan Lecture themed “Though Tribe and Tongue May Differ: Interrogating Nigeria’s Nationhood,” will feature a former lawmaker, Dr Usman Bugaje, a Political Economist and Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi and an erudite scholar cum Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Prof. Afiz Oladosu, as guest speakers.

The speakers, he said, were carefully selected to enrich the conversation and ensure broader perspectives.

According to the UMA President, an elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing during the General Yakubu Gowon regime, Alhaji Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, SAN, will chair the event while UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, will be the Chief Host.

“I have no doubt that with the array of resource persons, the outcome of the event will be a significant addition to the efforts to redirect the ship of our great Nation and address the myriad of challenges we currently experience,” Salisu said.

