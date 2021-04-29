Technology has made it possible to know the unknown – Ike Mann

Kindly Share This Story:

Ike Mann is a leading talent manager in the UK. In this interview, he talks about the changes in the music industry and his work process.

Q. Can you tell us a little about yourself?

A. I was born in London and work there as a talent manager. My job is to collaborate and introduce new and exciting artists to the world. When I was growing up, genres like Hip Hop, R&B, and others were still in nascent stages. It was the best time to learn because people were open to experimentation. They knew they were bringing something new into the world. That drew me to this profession. Being a people person, I was able quickly to make contacts within the industry and found that I was able to bring my strengths to the table every day.

Q. What has changed the most since then?

A. A lot. Clearly, technology has evolved with leaps and bounds. From writing down compositions on paper to writing them on apps has caused a huge shift in consciousness. Also, people have more access to different forms of music. Where earlier musicians had to travel on foot, trains, and trams to find inspiration, nowadays a click of a button can take you around the world and bring exotic and unknown melodies home. Some aspects of the business have become easier even for us publicists and that’s the reason why you see a tremendous surge in the quantity of music being produced in the world today. But it has its downsides as well. For instance, now there’s more competition than ever.

Q. What’s your process like?

A. I scout for new artists on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, SoundCloud, and others apart from attending talent shows and indie music concerts. Then it’s about tuning into what charms the ear and what does not.

