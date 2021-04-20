‘Team spirit, commitment recipe for organizational goals’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The newly inaugurated chairman, Council of Certified Board of Administrators of Nigeria ,CBAN, Mr. Dave Emelike has called for team spirit and commitment in order to achieve organizational goals.

Emelike disclosed this at the inauguration of council members of CBAN recently in Banex Hotel and Suites, Anthony, Lagos. Among those inaugurated were the himself as the President; the Vice President and Vice Chairman of Council, Captain Dele Ore, Registrar, Dr. Christopher Ike, Director of Membership and Training, Associate Professor Wasiu Babalola, Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barrister Kunle Areke, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Mrs Terese Iheanachor, Director of Research, Mrs Akinbande Olorunfunmilola among others.

According to CBAN president: “We need team spirit and commitment to achieve our organizational goals. Part of our goal as committee will be the establishment of establish training and retraining programmes for CBAN members.

“This as training programmes are important instruments for driving administrative development. For example, one of such training will be a Mandatory Continuing Professional Development ,MCPD designed for members’ relevance and value delivery to contemporary administrative demands. “ He explained.

Speaking during the event, the Vice President of CBAN, Captain Dele Ore who delivered a paper on leadership urged the council members to incorporate what he described as tried-and-true leadership qualities such as morals, loyalty, trustworthiness, fairness good judgment, passion and show of appreciation in their work style.

He noted that the success elements in leadership include; building the right people with the right personalities, aspirations, motivations and posting the right people in key positions stressing that every single person in a key position must share in the vision of the leader and accept it as their own.

While assuring council members of commitment of the newly formed committee, the Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Terese Iheanachor thanked the entire members of CBAN for giving them opportunity to be leaders of the CBAN.

