Sultan commends inter-religious harmony in Kogi

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday commended the inter-religious harmony in Kogi.

The Sultan gave the commendation when he inaugurated a 1,800 seat capacity Anyigba Central Mosque built by former Governor of Kogi and Industrialist, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

The ultramodern Anyigba Mosque in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi has an auditorium, offices, 30 male and 50 female toilets.

It also has a school and was built on a 1.3 hectare of land.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Sultan and Head of the Islamic Supreme Council urged well to do individuals to see building Mosques as a way of moulding spiritual characters of upcoming generations.

He said that building of Mosques also helped to boost the faith of adherents and urged Muslims to use the forthcoming Ramadan to pray for strength and enduring peace in the country.

The Sultan commended the initiative of the facilitator of the mosque, saying that it attested to the fact that the edifice must have been conceived over time and not an idea that began now.

He described the overwhelming presence of Christian Clergymen at the inauguration of the Mosque as unprecedented.

The Sultan said inter religious harmony was a way of sustaining peace in the country and urged that the Kogi example where Christians and Muslims were united in worship be emulated by all Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, the former governor and facilitator of the mosque project, said that his charity and community development projects were part of his modest way of showing appreciation to God for His love and countless blessings.

Idris explained that his involvement was not because he had too much money but because, “God has been good to me all through my life. I know I cannot pay Him for his superlative mercies to me.

“I feel there is no better way of thanking him than to provide a place where others can come and worship Him,” he said.

The former governor said that he had built Churches and Mosques in Idah, Ejule and Abejukolo even before he became governor.

He listed some evidences of God’s love in his life to include the miraculous survival of three of his children in a 2006 plane crash that claimed many lives.

Also, he mentioned his narrow escapes from many serious accidents and his business and political successes.

“In fact, if I have to start counting God’s blessings and love for me, there will be no space to contain them.”

Rev. Fr. Anthony Adaji, Bishop of Idah Catholic Diocese, who led the clergymen drawn from all Christian denominations across Kogi East Senatorial District, commended the former governor for his decision to advance the worship of God. (

