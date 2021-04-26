Steps to studying in Canada: With Adodo Eddy Osaman

Kindly Share This Story:

For over a decade, Canada has become the most desirable country in the world. And in April 2021, it became the best country in the world, according to the US News and World Report.

As interests of individuals and families all over the world increase towards this country, it is also imperative to understand the best practices that could get one there.

Recently, we spoke with a notable Nigerian in Canada, Adodo Eddy Osaman, who provided us with steps to moving to Canada via the study route. Osaman is a Travel enthusiast, Business man, Scientist and Training specialist in one of the world’s largest CSR companies. This is what He says:

“The first step to studying in Canada is to have at least 3 related course choices. For example, BSc Biomedical sciences, Biotechnology and Public health. You can have more than 3.

Next is searching for at least 5 Canadian institutions on google. You can simply do this using these keywords, ‘Your course + province’. For example, ‘BSc Biomedical sciences Manitoba’. Google will provide you with institutions in Manitoba that offer Biomedical sciences.

After putting together a list of the universities, you must ensure that they are PGWP eligible before applying for admission. A PGWP (Post graduate work permit) is your key to staying back in Canada after graduation and transitioning to permanent residency. If you study in an institution that is not PGWP eligible, it will only end in premium tears.

To verify a Canadian institution, go on google and use these keywords, ‘DLI List Canada’. On the first google search result is the Government of Canada website. Open this website and scroll all the way to the end. There is a dropdown menu you must select for any province. Use that list to find any institution in that province. When you find your institution on the list, look to the right-hand side on the list and it must say YES for your institution. If it says NO, then run for your life!

After verifying your institution, you need to open their websites to see their requirements. The 4 key areas to look at on any university website are what I call PITS (Program, International students, Tuition & Accommodation, Scholarships).

If you have reviewed these requirements and you are fit for it, then apply. If you are short of any admission requirements or need clarification don’t be afraid to call or email your admission officer. Sometimes you may be able to negotiate and bend the rules to your favor. Remember you are the customer, the one paying huge tuition. Don’t be afraid to negotiate.

Upon admission, the next step is to apply for your study permit. People do not know that for Canada, a study permit is not the same as a study visa. A study visa is the stamp on your passport which allows you to board a plane to Canada. A study permit is an A4 document which authorizes you to study (and work as well). What you are actually applying for is a study permit. But if you are from a country that requires a visa to come to Canada, a study visa will be attached to your passport as well.

For Nigerians, Canada has a priority program called The Nigerian Student Express (NSE). This program allows you get your study permit as quickly as possible. Once you have gotten to the stage for your study permit application, you create an IRCC online profile (Immigrations, Refugees and Citizenship Canada). After uploading the supporting documents for your study permit application on this profile, that’s when you receive an IRCC Notification that you qualify for the Nigerian Student Express. For NSE, you must be a Nigerian citizen or permanent resident.

You will need to have at least $30,000CAD in one of the eligible Nigerian banks (details are on my Instagram page @eddyosaman). You will need to write IELTS test and score at least 6.0 in each area. IRCC did not specify if it’s IELTS General or Academic, hence if you are yet to sit for one, you can opt for IELTS Academic. You will also need a medical test done by an approved Canadian medical office in Nigeria, and for Quebec aspirants, you will need to obtain a certificate of acceptance from Quebec (CAQ) online.

Always remember that The Nigerian Student Express is optional. You may choose to participate or continue with the normal study permit process. If you need further clarification, always reach out to your local embassy”

Adodo Eddy Osaman is also the author of a Book ‘Canada Express Entry Bible’. To follow Adodo Eddy Osaman for more travel inspired information and humor, follow him on Instagram/Twitter (@eddyosaman), Facebook/YouTube (Adodo Eddy Osaman)

