Stanbic IBTC Bank launches SMS banking solution

By Moses Nosike

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched its 3S (SMS/Self Service) banking solution with funds transfer and bill payment capabilities. This is unique a SMS banking solution with a bundle of functionalities.

This service will enable customers initiate transactional and non-transactional banking activities by sending a short message from their registered phone number to a custom number – 30909.

Customers with feature phones and those with limited access to the internet can seamlessly initiate secure transaction requests or other general service requests to the bank.

According to Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, the 3S Banking Solution is one of the organisation’s offerings aimed at infusing digital banking to deliver solutions to customers’ banking needs.

He said that “Stanbic IBTC leverages on communication protocols and services available on a mobile device such as SMS to bring more convenience to its customers. The 3S Banking Solution possess funds transfer and bill payment capabilities. It is simple to use and can be adopted by all our customers.”

According to him: “Stanbic IBTC remains committed to the delivery of innovative solutions to enhance customer experience and increase financial inclusion in the country.”

