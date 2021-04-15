Security: Council to increase Police stations, posts in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Executive Chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Comrade Olusesan Daini on Monday, said the council would build two additional police stations and posts within the area.

While rendering his account of stewardship within 1,358 days in office, at the Council Secretariat, he said this will improve the security challenges in the LCDA.

The Council Chairman said with the approval of the Lagos State Government, the police stations would be cited at Elepe and Agunfoye areas adding that a family has donated six plots of land at Elepe for the construction of it.

According to him, plans were underway to also cite a Marine Police post in Ibeshe area of the LCDA in order to curtail and ensure security of lives and property in the area.

He said the council currently pays the sum of N20,000 as monthly allowances to about 200 vigilant members to ensure the security of lives and properties in the LCDA.

Daini also said that the council presented utility vehicles to Igbogbo Police Station as well placing 50 security officers on salaries to enhance the operations of Police officers within the LCDA.

He said the council also inaugurated a joint task force to curb insecurity within the LCDA. He said, “We consulted many stakeholders and residents especially the Senator representing Lagos- East Senatorial District Mr Tokunbo Abiru on security matters.

“As part of our efforts to ensure adequate security, we constructed 63 Squadron Base of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force in Igbogbo Baiyeku.

‘In a bid to improve on security, we brought our security networks together electronically by providing walkie talkies to boost their operations.

‘The achievement was a collective effort of both the executive and the legislative arms of the council,” he added.

He sought the support of residents to record more achievements within the LCDA.

Vanguard News Nigeria

