Second Rep Senator, Joseph Obasaju’s burial program commences next week

Kindly Share This Story:

The final journey home of one of Nigeria’s, outstanding philanthropist, educationist, administrator per excellence, community leader, a true icon and second republic senator, Joseph Funsho Obasaju to the great beyond will commence next week Tuesday, the 13th April with a Service of Songs at Rhema Chapel International Churches, Tanke Ilorin, Kwara State by 4 pm.

The Christian Wake will hold on Thursday 15th April at his residence in Aiyeteju Quarters, Kabba, Kogi State by 4 pm.

While the Funeral Service will be held on Friday 16th, April at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kabba, Kogi State by 10 am and guests will be entertained thereafter at St Augustine College’s Field, Kabba.

Born in May 1946 in Kabba metropolis, Kabba providence, Northern region of Nigeria, Obasaju had his primary school education in Kabba before he proceeded to the prestigious St. Augustine’s College, Kabba between 1958 – 63, then moved to Barewa College, Zaria 1964-65 for his HSC.

ALSO READ: Myanmar general says state of emergency could be extended

He gained admission into the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1966 and graduated in 1970 with a BSc in Chemistry after which he went to the University of Ibadan between 1971 and 72 for his Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

He joined the Kwara State Civil Service in 1973 as a teacher and rose to the position of school principal until March 1979, he was called upon by his people to represent Kabba/Bunu State Constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly, a position he never lobbied for.

Considering his monumental contributions to the overall development of his people and his outstanding performances at the State House of Assembly as an outspoken legislator, he was elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1983, a position he could only function for barely three months before the military intervention.

Senator Joe Obasaju is one of the first generation politicians and loyalist of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo that truly believes in the development of the country and his footprint remain indelible in the constituency.

During his tenure, the Kabba Specialist Hospital, Okene – Kabba Road were constructed by the Kwara State Government under Alhaji Adamu Atta as Executive Governor aside from the establishment of many Secondary Schools across Okun land.

As a Senator, he had the opportunity to Chair the Senate Committee on Education.

He was a year ahead of Brigadier Alwali Jauji Kazir in Barewa College and due to his exploits in football while in college, when Brigadier A. J. Kazir became the military Governor of Kwara State, he appointed Senator Joe Obasaju as the Executive Chairman of, Kwara State Sports Council.

It is on records that Senator Joe Obasaju who was popularly called Pele then, played for the Northern Nigeria Academicals that won Sir Manuwa Cup in 1965, the team defeated the Sierra Leone Academicals with a lone goal.

During his service years, he was Chairman, Kwara State Sports Council, Chairman, Kwara State Youth Council, Member, Drug Control Committee, Member, International Year of the Child Committee; Married with five children.

Senator Joe Obasaju is known to be a lover of the ordinary people on the street from whom he derived his strength and popularity, despite the uncommon opportunity bestowed on him as a young man, he decided to live his entire life for the downtrodden.

Many of his admirers described his philanthropist gesture as one of the best that has not been matched by any contemporary politician in recent times, he was a rare gem.

His love for the younger generations made His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebayo Ikusemoro, the Olubunu of Bunuland and one-time Acting Chairman of Okun Area Traditional Council, honour him with a chieftaincy title of Baba Ewe of Bunu land.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: