Sam Okenye leaves banking profession for music career

Sam Okenye has been in a distant relationship with music for a long time. Leaving the banking sector voluntarily is only but a breakthrough to reconnect with his untapped gift music.

By Chinasa Afigbo

March 28, 2021— it was a cloudless Sunday evening at the Swiss International Airport hotel, Ajao Estate, Lagos, where I have come to witness the celebration of the successful banking career of Sam Okenye, a formal Chief Information Security Officer of United Bank of Africa. The hotel curtilage was stuffed with vehicles of different shapes and models, that other arriving vehicles were impelled to park outside the bubbling premises. From the gate, the gatemen pointed in the direction of the event hall. I passed a young couple posing for pictures beside one of the palm trees circling the tarmacked environment. At the entrance, the chilly air from inside embraced me first before some pretty girls on white shirts and black jeans ushered me to a round table bedecked with faux-flowers and various drinks. I greeted the guests occupying the table I am ushered in. Everything sparkled in the hall, from the interiors to the beautiful faces of people bright with smiles. It was 4:10 pm, ten minutes into the event and the hall was almost filled. There were colleagues, subordinates, family members, and friends, in their full regalia to celebrate Mr Okenye’s successful banking career and as he steps into the music business.

With over twenty-three years of banking experience, Sam Okenye is an experienced IT Manager, Certified Information security professional, Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria and has a whole lot of groundbreaking qualifications in IT. He has served as the Group Chief Information Security Officer for United Bank for Africa, where he was responsible for managing Cyber Security and Digital Banking risks for UBA group with presence in 20 African countries, New York, London, and Paris. As a cyber-security strategist, he initiated and successfully implemented a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center that operates 24X7 for UBA group in 2013, in order to enhance the cyber defense and fraud prevention capability of the organization. The first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. Aside his professional pursuit, Sam is also a gospel and inspirational music artist. In November 2017, he released a musical album titled “Take It”.

The celebration kicked off with the flaunting melodies of a saxophone with heads rocking back and forth. Outside on the red carpet, the music from inside wafted faintly with the evening breeze while I scouted to interview people who had worked with Mr. Okenye in UBA.

The first person I met was Mr. Jacob, a fair chubby young man,who attested to have been under the tutelage of Mr. Okenye for three years. He described working with oga Sam (as he is fondly called in the office) as splendid with a few rough times along, “Nevertheless it’s an experience that I would give everything and anything to have over and over again,” He said. “Oga Sam is a father and a mentor. He isn’t just the chief security officer but someone that you can actually just run to when you have issues. No matter how trivial it is, he is always ready to listen and assist.”

Mr Jacob directed me to the second person I interviewed. His name is Mr Christian Oyenibeji, a senior colleague at UBA.

Mr. Christian Oyenibeji, the head of systems monitoring in UBA, has worked with Mr. Sam for 12 years. He spoke of Mr. Sam as a leader and a go-getter who is very passionate about his job. “When you talk about commitment to work you always count Mr. Sam as an example to emulate,” Mr Oyenibeji said. “He has the passion to get things done, same goes to everyone that has worked with him. And that is the spirit we all possess at UBA. He has done a lot done for UBA and we are all grateful for his impact.”

When I moved on to interview other UBA colleagues, there was a shift of attention on the red carpet announcing Sam Okenye’s presence. Camera flashed here and there, feet shuffled and every one of us outside ushered Mr. Okenye into the hall with an ecstasy of a standing ovation as the musicals augmented. A brief Bio of Mr. Sam was read by the MC, followed by a steam of quietness as Mr. Sam climbs the stage to give his welcome address. After his speech, he performed four songs from his current album, ‘Take it’, together with his band crew.People denied the comfort of their chairs to dance and demonstrate a keenness as they sang the lyrics along with him. Our spirits were elated together like one big parachute.

After his performance, the harmonious gush followed him to his sit. Some friends and colleagues surrounded his table to cheer and take pictures with him. From where I sat, I saw his smile halo the lustre of the hall, and everyone nodded in agreement: Mr. Sam is indeed a jolly good fellow.

The time came for gift presentation and tributes and from the encomiums rendered it appeared that the Celebrant has touched lives in many marvellous ways.

The MC announced that Mr. Okenye was about to leave the hall in order to change to his second outfit for the day. I hastily went outside to wait for Mr Okenye to come out so I could interview him. On the red carpet, I met other journalists who were also waiting to interview him.

When I asked Mr. Okenye why he decided to leave banking before retirement for his music career, he stated that in the midst of challenges lies untapped opportunities. “I am a man filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, it’s not just about music. We are in a crucial time when we need to also think about creating jobs in the economy.” Mr. Okenye said that remaining in banking would restrict him, “After putting this number of years in banking and also acquiring this depth of experiences—and with clarity of what I needed to do further, I had to leave the banking sector to enable me drive a dream that would help create jobs especially in the area of information technology. For example, in the area of cybersecurity, I have a lot to offer as a consultant,” he said.

Knowing that God had a bigger plan for his musical career, Mr Okenye was able to resist the temptation of staying comfortable in his well-paid job. He thought about other areas where jobs are needed and decided within himself to leave the banking industry to create opportunities in the entertainment world through music and movie production. “It not just about my musical career,” Mr Okenye said. “I am going to help groom new artists while creating opportunities for them. There is so much to offer which if I had remained in banking wouldn’t be achieved; I would have regretted it. The truth is that in one’s life, you need to know the right time to step down to do something else with life. The parable of the talents in the scripture made us understand that some are given one talent, some two, three, four, and more. When you discover that you have a whole lot to offer and decide to deny yourself that ability, it can be limiting.” His conscious decision to step out of banking before retirement was because of his genuine consideration for the future. “We all have to contribute to the betterment of the economy by creating jobs,” he said. “For most of us who have put in years in the financial sector, we are well-positioned as vessels to create new jobs in the economy.”

Trying to merge Music and banking: Mr. Okenye launched his debut album in 2017, but he has been making music subversively for a long time due to the nature of his banking job that couldn’t give him the time and flexibility needed for creativity. In 2017, Mr Okenye told me, he took a bold decision to launch his music album because he knew in few years, he would leave banking to focus on music. “My latest album will be coming out in June,” Mr Okenye said, “I have dropped a single from it, and another single will be out in April. Now also I have the time to execute other initiatives that I have to offer to the economy. My entertainment company Great Life Entertainment, is a platform that provides for a lot of upcoming [artists] to express and utilize their creativity.”

A summary of his 23 years in banking: Okenye mentionedthat banking shapes people because it’s a job that requires a lot of discipline. “It makes you start your day early and come back very late at night. Almost all my life was spent around this routine. Aside the financial side, banking also helps you acquire a lot of skills and training in leadership. The great news is that whatever skill I have learnt in banking stays with me forever. It was exciting working with UBA, a great bank, I must confess. And I thank God for the experiences I acquired because it sculpted my life into a beautiful path, and gave me the exposure, accomplishment, and connections internationally.” Banking gave Mr Okenye the podium to contribute to its industry when he was appointed as the Head of cyber-Security and Fraud Prevention of the Banker’s Committee of the financial sector in Nigeria (2014 – 2020).

What to expect in his music career: Mr. Okenye’s second album would be coming out in June this year. He has dropped a couple of new singles and has promised to entertain his fans with ground-breaking musical concerts once the pandemic is fully in check. As a man who loves to leave footprints on hearts, his music would be rooted in gospel and inspirational songs. “I want people to see the better version of themselves when they listen to my music,” he said. “Music is a powerful tool in disseminating sensitive messages to society.” When Mr. Okenye spoke, it came from a breathing vigour that one sees in the way his eyes brighten with a heat of zest.

Having felt the energy and knowledge-generating in Mr. Okenye, I suggested that he dishes out nuggets for the youths. He responded that what controls our lives is our mindset and also believing that God is on your side makes you unstoppable. You need to first recognize that within you lies greatness, and then you must be willing to work hard—have clear goals and don’t settle for little goals. Big dreams stretch you and take you to a place of greatness. Be flexible in your approach; don’t be rigid, and pray always. Mr. Okenye went on to highlight that the problem with the younger generation is that they prefer to use shortcuts which eventually leads to nothing but destruction. “Hard work pays,” he said, “you can’t be doing the wrong thing and expect to get a good reward. Focus on the right things, and define clear paths for yourself.”

When Mr. Okenye reappeared with his second outfit, a white suit with gold embroidery on both sides of its lapel. He takes over the stage with another four songs from his album ‘Take It.’This time around his performance was steamed in glamour and we were left with no option other than to dance, dance, dance, and wish Mr. Sam Okenye a fruitful musical journey ahead.

