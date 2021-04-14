Ramadan: Gombe Governor calls for fervent prayers against insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

Muslim communities have been called upon to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray fervently against the challenges of insecurity as well as for unity and progress of the state and the nation as a whole.

The Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who made the call in Gombe also called for sustained prayers for an end to the coronavirus pandemic which he said is still very much in existence.

He noted that this year’s holy month is coming at a time Nigeria is still battling with challenges of insecurity, characterised by insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, and communal clashes, hence the need for all to intensify prayers to seek Allah’s intervention.

”As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fasting avails the Ummah a golden opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship. We, therefore, must use this opportunity to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation as well as for those in authority as we collectively battle to combat the threat of insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic, and many challenges facing us today”.

He admonished the Muslim Ummah to always demonstrate in their lives, the spirit and ideals of Islam by living according to the tenets of the religion, which promote peace, kindness, and obedience.

“The Ramadan is not just to fast, but to purge ourselves of every iniquity and rededicate ourselves to Allah, sublimate our desires and ambitions to His will and set ourselves up as examples for others by our generosity, honesty and good neighborliness”

The Governor called on Islamic clerics to use their Tafsir sessions to preach peace and unity among the citizens.

