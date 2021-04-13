Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Obiano’s community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

MANY buildings were on Monday night destroyed by windstorm at Aguleri in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State. Aguleri is the hometown of Governor Willie Obiano.

Among the buildings destroyed were residential houses and schools, including Father Joseph Memorial High School, which hosts one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) centers in the state.

The Principal of Father Joseph Memorial High School, Rev Father Anthony Okoye, said the storm rendered more than 2000 students stranded.

He said: “I have never seen such devastating incident as almost all the buildings in the school were affected, including the refectory, teachers quarters classroom blocks and hostels.”

According to Father Okoye, the students would soon start exams, regretting that there were not enough classrooms for them to take the examinations.

He called on the government, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and its state counterpart, SEMA, as well as churches, to come to their aid.

At Justice Chinwuba Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, the students were seen studying under the tree because almost all the buildings in the school had their roofs blown off.

Some of the students said they were devastated by the development, having returned from the Easter break to continue their academic activities.

“We were in the hostel in the night when a heavy wind started to blow off the roofs of the hostels and pushing out our doors and we had no choice than to run for our dear lives,” a student said.

The principal of Justice Chinwuba Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, Mr Emmanuel Anerobi attributed the incident to the use of substandard materials by the contractor that roofed the buildings.

“I told the contractor when he was roofing this structure that he was using substandard materials, but he turned deaf ears,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: