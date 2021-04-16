Prince Omoha set to disrupt architectural imagination with new project

Kindly Share This Story:

A fast-rising real estate entrepreneur and investor, Omoha Nduka John, also known as Prince Omoha, the Chairman and CEO of Prince Luxury Group has declared that he is armed with a master plan that would disrupt architectural imagination and set a new standard in the real estate sector in Nigeria while competing with any grand design of the world.

Omoha, who was speaking at a media parley promises something yet unseen in Nigeria, saying he is armed with a strategic playbook that would distinguish him from the crowd.

“The new project is coming to disrupt architectural imagination and introduces a new trend w whose features and facilities cannot be found anywhere in Nigeria.

In bringing this project to life, the company scrutinized projects around Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country, studying the best estate projects in Lagos. Armed with this information, Prince Luxury Group has created exclusive features and facilities that give a competitive edge over our counterparts,” says Omoha.

“After completion of this new project I believe it will not only compete with the best estates in

Nigeria but with other notable houses around the world,” he adds. Omoha states that the project will change the definition of luxury as far as residential estates are concerned and also promises that it will have at its soul not just luxury but affordability without compromising standard.

According to him, it is “a holistic warfare game plan that uses the elements of surprise and speed in the execution of innovative ideas to achieve the impossible.”

He also revealed that the inspiration was influenced by the iconic architectures from Dubai, maintaining that the project stands at the very core of sophistication, art and architecture.

The Prince Luxury Group is a conglomerate with portfolios in real estate, logistics and stock investments both in Nigeria, Hong Kong and beyond.

Prince Omoha Nduka has made an enviable name for himself in the real estate sector in Nigeria and has received numerous awards including Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2018, Real Estate Investor of the Year 2019. He has also got several nominations and listed among Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of (2021) nominations.

