Police kill 3 bandits terrorizing Kankara axis in Katsina

…arrested 3 others

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than three notorious armed bandits terrorizing the Kankara axis of Katsina State have been killed by operatives of the police in the State.

Similarly, three others were also arrested including two who killed a wealthy man, one Alh. Ibrahim Kwatahi of Jar-Gaba village, Bakori area of the state.

The police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen in the state on Monday.

SP Isah said his men in the wee hours of Monday morning engaged the bandits in a gun duel leading to the deaths of the three notorious bandits.

“At about 04:00hrs on Monday, based on credible intelligence, DPO Kankara led a team of policemen to Mararabar-Gurbi, a notorious cattle route used by bandits, that bandits armed with sophisticated weapons are passing with rustled domestic animals.

“Fortunately, the hoodlums were intercepted and on sighting the Police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel. As a result of which three (3) bandits were neutralized while others fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“In the course of the investigation, one (1) AK 49 assault rifle, one hundred and sixty (160) Cows, one hundred and seventy-four (174) Sheep and two (2) motorcycles were recovered at the scene,” he said.

SP Isah said in the same vein, his men arrested two who masterminded the killing of a wealthy man in Jargaba village of Bakori.

He identified the suspects as Buhari Yusuf, 25-year-old and Usman Alh Bammi, 30-year-old.

“On Sunday, at about 08:30hrs based on credible intelligence, O/C Anti Kidnapping Unit led combine teams of Police Operatives and vigilante group to Unguwar Mai Kawo forest, Bakori LGA and a raided a bandits’ hideout, which led to the arrest of the duo of Buhari Yusuf, 25-year-old and Usman Alh Bammi, 30-year-old, both of unguwar mai kawo village, Bakori LGA of Katsina state, notorious bandits that masterminded the killing of one Alh. Ibrahim Kwatahi of Jar-Gaba village, Bakori.

“Two AK 47 rifles were also recovered in connection with the commission of the offence, which suspects confessed to belonging to one of their members, one Babangida (now at large).

“Similarly, penultimate Saturday, at about 13:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command in collaboration with local vigilante group, arrested one Ibrahim Ma’aruf, alias “RISKU”, ‘M’, aged 40yrs of Tashar Bokiti, Runka village of Safana LGA of Katsina state, a notorious armed dealer, kidnaper and a cattle rustler.

“Nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when he was accosted at a spot between Dutsin-ma and Safana LGA of Katsina state, with forty (40) rustled cows.

“Furthermore, the suspect was on 22/03/2021 abandoned ninety-six (96) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle and the sum of seven hundred and eighty thousand Naira (N780,000:00K) at a police Nipping Point along Dutsinma to Safana road, fled and escaped police arrest. The investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson, SP Isah however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

