PFN to Presidency: Stop hiding Mr President’s health status, we’ve right to know

…Condemns Buhari’s London trip

By Olayinka Latona

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up when Nigeria’s health sector is in shambles.

Speaking through its National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke after the National Executive Council meeting in Lagos the group criticized the government’s failure to build world-class hospitals in Nigeria.

The PFN president called on the presidency to stop hiding the health status of the president, adding that all Nigerians have the right to know the health status of President Buhari.

In his word: “Stop hiding the health status of the president, tell the whole nation so we know what to do. For some weeks now, our president has been out of the country on health ground. However, few things give us concern about Mr President’s travel.

“We feel the nation is not being told all the truth about the health of Mr President. We asked the federal government and the presidency to leave the card on the table and tell us what is happening to our president.

Mr. President is no longer a private person, he belongs to all Nigerians and we need to know what is happening to him so that we know what and how to pray.

“We are also concerned that whenever Mr President needs a health check-up, he goes out of the country. To us, that is a very major security risk. Does it mean that our president is safer in the hands of a foreigner than in our hands? Supposing those people in an attempt to undermine our nation, try to play games with our president, what can we do?.

“Why should our elected officials be going abroad for medical treatment when they can inject the money into our health care system and bring it up to par with the nation they are going. Nigeria is blessed with intelligent medical personnel.

The challenge is that we are not creating an enabling environment for them to practice. How many Nigerians can afford to travel abroad for medical treatment, federal government should please rise up and invest in our health care sector and bring our health system to a world standard.”

