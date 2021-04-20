Passenger expresses gratitude as MMA2 security personnel return missing N2.3m

Kindly Share This Story:

An Uyo-bound passenger on Ibom Airline, Mr George Etuk has commended the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) after receiving his lost baggage containing the sum of N2, 350, 000 and other vital documents.

The incident, according to BASL AVSEC Manager, Mr Olatubosun Okeowo, occurred at about 1715hrs recently while the passenger who just returned from the United States of America was at the terminal to link up with an Uyo-bound airline.

It was gathered that the passenger was at the Ibom Airline Check-in counter alongside other intending passengers and along the line he got carried away and lost concentration on his bag.

During the CCTV investigation by BASL AVSEC Team, it was discovered that the bag was accidentally picked up by a fellow passenger.

According to Mr Okeowo, “during our CCTV investigation, it was discovered that the bag belonging to Mr. George Etuk was accidentally picked up by another intending passenger with the same airline. They were not aware at all. But after the flight was delayed, and the passengers had to find means to relax ahead of the rescheduled time, the anomaly came to the fore.

“The other passenger who took the baggage unknowingly, too, had disappeared. On receiving the prompt message, our AVSEC Team immediately swung into action to unravel what went wrong. With the aid of the CCTV, we were able to identify what happened and my duty Supervisor and his team quickly went after the Man who picked the bag.

“The man was intercepted at the Drop Off Zone area when he was about leaving for a nearby hotel to relax since the flight was rescheduled for 2200hrs.”

The bag was then retrieved and handed over to the owner who confirmed that the bag content (Two Million, Three Hundred and fifty thousand Naira) was intact in the presence of the AVSEC duty Supervisor with his team, The Police and the Airline representative.

The highly elated Etuk who could not hide his gratitude, expressed appreciation for a thorough job and the professional manner with which the investigation was carried out, saying “their quick intervention was commendable because it saved the day.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

