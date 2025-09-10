NCAA gives marching order to airlines to blacklist unruly passengers

By Nnasom David

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised airlines to blacklist unruly passengers as a deterrent to others.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja during a stakeholder meeting with domestic airlines.

The purpose of the engagement was to address regulatory issues related to unruly passenger behavior and passenger handling protocols, unresolved refund/compensation issues, the introduction of RFID bag tags and flight monitoring technology, the enforcement of phone switch-off instructions, protection for cabin crew, and the Improvement of the travel experience for passengers.

Airlines present at the meeting include: Arik, Ibom, Aero, United Nigeria, Green Africa, Max Air, Rano Air, ValueJet, Air Peace and Overland.

Mr. Achimugu wondered why airlines complain about unruly passengers yet hesitate to blacklist them, so that potential recalcitrant passengers would know it’s no longer business as usual.

He reiterated that all airlines staff must be treated with dignity and respect at all times, regardless of the situation.

He advised all aggrieved passengers to always escalate issues of flight disruptions and other infractions to the NCAA for regulatory redress rather than resort to assault on airlines staff.

“Passengers are obsessed with rights but not responsibilities. We will continue to educate to make sure this situation changes. We are also insisting that airlines retain their cabin and flight crews, but we must also protect their rights. The airlines staff must be treated with dignity and respect. Paying for a service doesn’t give you the right to assault or be unruly,” Mr. Achimugu noted.

“We are willing to support the airlines, but they must also do their duties to the customers who by the way pay high airfares and are deserving of world class service,” he told the airlines.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Ifueko Abdulmalik, the SSA to the DGCA, said it is unacceptable that airlines are rescheduling flights without adequate information, care, or protection for passengers.

She also indicated that refunds have been an issue for airlines, which need to be improved.

“In the last couple of months, there has been escalation in complaints on refunds. Refunds should be made for flight cancellations as at when due,” she said, adding that the first need on short-landed baggage must also be complied with as stipulated in the regulation.

Various representatives of the airiness who spoke at the meeting raised concerns about the constant abuse of check-in staff by the airlines and demanded protection for them.

They also raised concerns about the broken infrastructure at airports operated by FAAN and demanded that this infrastructure be repaired to facilitate passenger processing.

Vanguard News