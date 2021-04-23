Osun receives Odumakin’s remains

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Officials of Osun State Government on Friday received the corpse of Afenifere’s Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin.

The corpse arrived the Asejire, Osun-Oyo boundary around 2:30pm for onward transportation to Moro, the late activist hometown.

It was received by Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Dr Charles Akinola, who led other state government functionaries to the venue.

The envoy, having received the corpse, moved to Moro in Ife-North Local Government Area of the state for other rites.

Speaking while receiving the corpse, Akinola described Odumakin as the one finest human right nationalist in the country.

“Mounfully and painfully, our brother an illustrious son of Osun, one of one finest, Yinka Odumakin. His loss is a great loss to the nation generally. The Governor has asked us to receive him into the state and escort his body to his final resting place. Odumakin was not just a leader of conscience, he is one of the finest human right leader. He was not just a nationalist, he was the finest Yoruba nationalist”, he said.

In her response Joey Odumakin described the deceased as her friend, husband and soulmate.

“Here is Yinka’s corpse, he is my friend, Comrade, my soulmate and husband. Infact a part of means a part of him I owed. If I come back to this world over and over, I will get married to him.

“We are greatful to the state of Osun, for the great reception at this sober moment. When a spokesperson stops speaking, you know how heavy it is, but our consolation is that Yinka’s ideals legacies lives forever”, she said.

