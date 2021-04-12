NYC hails Ohwovoriole’s polytechnic Board appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has applauded the appointment of Princess, Hon. Omowunmi O. Ohwovoriole as Chairman, Governing Board, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

The NYC in a statement in Abuja, described Ohwovoriole as a woman of integrity with passion for education, noting that the best thing that has happened to the institution was having her Calibre of a person as Chairman, Governing Board.

The President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, noted in the statement that the youth body was optimistic on the immeasurable result that would be evidently seen in the institution through Princess Omowunmi’s immense leadership prowess.

The body also thanked the federal government for seeing her worthy to act in that noble capacity.

According to Akinlosotu, “Princess Hon. Omowunmi O. Ohwovoriole is widely known for her hard work. On her appointment, we are not taken unaware because we know the stuff she is made up of and we are very much optimistic that she would deliver beyond expectations.

”We heartily congratulate her and also wishing her the very best of luck as she pioneers the institution’s governing board”.

Meanwhile, the NYC President, Blessing Akinlosotu has also congratulated the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund of the Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare over his Chieftency conferment as the Akiliwo Ejeh (Strength of the King) recently at the Ejeh Olamaboro’s Palace, Okpo in Kogi State.

“We are always delighted congratulating our own. We wish to state clearly that Nigerian Youths acknowledges your efforts in ensuring that rural electrification is achieved at its apex level.

”It is on this note, we proudly identify with you as one of us, and a youth worthy of emulation. We say, congratulations”, Akinlosotu added.

