Nigerian teachers becoming more competitive globally – TRCN

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN), says Nigerian teachers are currently becoming more competitive globally.

Ajiboye, disclosed this at the end of the opening of a one-day training workshop for Education Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Friday in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He noted that the narrative about the proficiency of Nigerian teachers had begun to change due to innovations being introduced to keep them at par with their counterparts globally.

He said that unlike before those Nigerian teachers had to undergo a certain level of training abroad before being offered appointments, but now they were being offered jobs straight up.

According to him, this is because the Federal Government is focusing more attention on teachers.

“Today, Nigerian teachers are not only sought after locally but globally and it gives me joy that Nigerian teachers are becoming more competitive.

“While we are not encouraging them to leave a gap in our education system, we know that those that insist on leaving are being rated at par with their colleagues outside Nigeria and it gives us joy.

“That is why we are doing everything within our power as a government to improve the welfare of teachers,” he said.

The TRCN boss further noted that if the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari for teachers’ welfare was followed through, they would be encouraged to remain in Nigeria.

“At the Federal Ministry of Education level, the circular on 65 years of service for teachers has gone out.

“Starting from January this year, all federal teachers are going to enjoy the 65 years before retirement while there are some aspects of the approval that would wait till January 2022.

“I want to assure Nigerians that with the impetus that we are getting everywhere if the implementation is followed through in all states, our teachers will be treated more fairly.

“If we do not motivate them, they will not want to do more.”

Ajiboye further noted that TRCN was working hard to ensure that only qualified and registered persons were allowed to teach in schools.

He pointed out that before now teaching was an all comers’ affairs but today they had known that there was a new sheriff in town.

“It is becoming more difficult to be employed as a teacher if you are not qualified and licensed to teach. Most employers now make TRCN certificate mandatory.

“We say education brings development to the country and it is teachers that make that possible. That is why developed countries do not joke with their teachers.

“They want quality education and do not want to entrust their children to anybody in the name of a teacher,” he said.

He gave assurance that with measures being put in place by the current administration, the education system in Nigeria would improve.

