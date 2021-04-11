NANS calls for release of Afaka 35 students

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gets new leadership

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone ‘A’ has called for the immediate release of the remaining 34 Afaka students who are still in captivity inside the forest.

The association also elected another set of leaders after its annual zonal convention held at the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau Zamfara State.

NANS Zone ‘A’ comprises ten States which are Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe and Bauchi.

A communique signed by Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, S A Lukman, Secretary, Communique Drafting Committee, Baba Waziri, Convention Chairman, Ibrahim Yerima and Convention Clerk,

Muhammed Saba, called on both the federal and Kaduna State governments to fast-track the release of the remaining students of Federal College of Forestry and Mechanisation Afaka, Kaduna.

According to the communique, the annual Zonal convention became sacrosanct following the expiration of term of office of the outgoing Zonal leadership under Comr Zakari Hashim of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Bauchi state.

“The assessment of the delegates/senators present represents 73% of the total expected delegates/Senator thereby affirm 2/3 majority constitutional required to form quorum hence the business of the day commenced.

“Election into office of convention Chairman was conducted after the nomination of Comr Ibrahim Yerima of Kano Axis and Comr Ola Kolawole of Zamfara Axis, Comr Ibrahim Yerima emerged with 49 votes to beat Comr Ola who scored 8 votes.

“Election into office of coordinator was conducted for the two nominees, Comr Muhammed Adamu Kachinga of Kebbi State University of Science And Technology, Aleiro and Comr Umar Faruk Gazali of Kaduna State University. Comr Adamu Kachinga scored 37 votes to beat Comr Gazali who scored 18 votes.

“Election into the office of zonal secretary was conducted for the two nominees; Comr Idris Isah H Sanata of Ibrahim Babangida University Lapai, Niger State, and Comr Abdulsalam Ibrahim A Bako of Federal College of Education kano. Comr Sanata emerged with 38 votes to beat comrade Bako with 15 votes (with 4 void votes)

“The following are the new elects Muhammed Adamu Kachinga, Kebbi State University of Science And Technology Aliero, Kebbi state is the Coordinator, Comr. Umar Faruk Gasali, Kaduna State University Kaduna is the Deputy Coordinator while Idris Isah Sanata, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, is the Secretary-General.

“Others are Abubakar A Baba, Umar Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, Assistant Secretary-General, Falalu Aliyu Dan Rimi, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state, is the Financial Secretary, Ahmed Abubakar, ABU Zaria, Kaduna State, Treasurer, Bello Hassan, FCE Bichi, Kano State, Sports Director, Adamu shamsiya, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, Director of Gender, Bashir Lawal M, Abdul Gusau Polytechnic Talata mafia, Zamfara state, Director of Special Duties and Abdulsalam Ibrahim a Bako, Federal college of Education kano as Director of Contact and Mobilisation.

“The forum in a unanimous decision through voice vote, elected Comr Bello Khalifa as the new chairman of Zone ‘A’ stakeholders forum and Comr Nasir Sokoto as secretary”.

The Communique, however, commended the outgoing Zonal leadership under the coordination of Comr Zakari Hashim for their zeal and determination to protect the unity of the zone despite all odds.

Commenting on security, “NANS condemn the continuous attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers including the abduction of innocent Nigerian students, hence, approved conceptualisation of ” Safe Campus Initiative” to complement security network on campus to be headed by Comr Salahudeen A Lukman.

