Mounting insecurity troubles Ned Nwoko

By Emma Amaize

A former member of House of Representatives, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko has expressed fear over escalating insecurity in the country, warning that if uncurbed, it could threaten the existence of the nation with the lives of citizens already endangered.

Prince Nwoko in a statement, “Insecurity and Nigeria: A call for Concerted Action to Secure the Nation,” at Abuja, said widespread incidents of banditry, kidnappings, and murderous attacks had not only placed Nigeria in grave danger but also dehumanised her citizens amidst killings and terrorism.

“Boko Haram insurgency and siege of ethnic separatists across the country are destructive tendencies, all threatening the foundation and moral fabric of the society. The savagery is unacceptable.

“I am doubly sure that President Muhammadu Buhari is not folding his arms in the face of the dangers posed by these groups. Facts are there to prove that maximum security forces including aerial raids are being deployed against the insurgents and other bandits.

“The change of guard at the highest levels of security which saw the appointment of new service chiefs by Mr President in January this year underscored his will to enthrone law and order towards keeping the nation and her people protected.

“The appointments coming at a season of anomie must task the patriotism of the new service chiefs as the national assignments demand utmost loyalty and dedication in the discharge of their important duties.

“It is particularly expected that to win the war against banditry and related crimes, adequate funding should be provided and transparently utilised by the army, police, navy, air force, civil defense and other security agencies, constitutionally empowered to protect the nation and the citizens.

“Agents and sponsors of terrorism must be detected and prosecuted without compromise to deter the criminally minded.

“Our responsibility as Nigerians is to avoid statements that are capable of adding further flames to a territory that is already on fire. They must be a collective national conscience directed to resist evil in an orgy of organised violence as seen in recent times with wanton killings of innocent citizens and dangerous attacks on police formations, prisons, and other institutions by anarchists and hoodlums.

“The reason we should unitedly fight against them is that if they continue their brutal acts unchecked, Nigeria would be tethered on the brink of collapse with lives of her citizens endangered irrespective of tribal, religious, political or economic status.

“The task to save Nigeria from the vicious activities of rampaging insurgents and other criminal elements is in the best interest of all law-abiding citizens as peace remains the pathway to individual progress and national growth,” he said

“Above all measures, I fervently pray for divine intervention to arrest insecurity by devilish gangs and keep Nigerians safe in their fatherland, “ Ned Nwoko added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

