Less privileged citizens benefit from Ugwuanyi’s 57th birthday

By Dennis Agbo

Scores of persons with special needs, the less privileged and the indigents in Enugu state have benefitted from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s 57th birthday celebration.

A group and admirers of the Governor, Dr Chukwudi Nneji Foundation, visited homes of the Leprosy where it made donations to mark the birthday celebration.

The foundation also visited School of the blind in Oji River, Mother Louisa Charity home Enugu, Home of the Elderly in Enugu, Obinwanne Motherless baby home Ede-Oballa and Motherless baby home Onuiyi in Nsukka local government area where it donated quantities of essential goods.

Founder of the charity group, Dr Chukwudi Nneji reiterated the need for individuals and corporate organizations to donate generously to the destitute homes for their improved well beings.

He noted that the visit further exposed the level of attention needed by people with special needs and appealed for more assistance to them by other individuals and groups.

Congratulating Governor Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, Nneji said his foundation was poised to empower people, especially the less privileged.

“The Foundation will remain committed to adding value to the society and I call on other well-meaning individuals to always remember others in need,” Nneji said.

The foundation’s Secretary and head Of Legal unit, Barrister Miriam Okwor commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his humane disposition to the wellbeing of the most vulnerable persons in the state.

Okwor stated that the foundation since its inception has positively changed the lives of many vulnerable persons within and outside the state and assured continued support for the Ugwuanyi administration.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr. Cletus Unachukwu from the leprosy unit Oji River and Rev. Sister Helen creed of the home of the elderly Enugu, expressed joy for the gifts and prayed to God to reward the donor abundantly.

The group distributed bags of rice, clothes, foodstuff, detergents, Noodles, drinks, toiletries among other items to the benefiting homes.

Similarly, a group of kinsmen to Governor Ugwuanyi awarded scholarships to indigent students from Orba community in Udenu Local government council of the state to mark the Governor’s birthday.

The group made up of professionals, businessmen and politicians under the umbrella of Orba New Breed Association awarded a total sum of N3 million to 30 indigent students from their community as part of the celebration of the milestone.

