The Chief Executive Officer of CDV GROUP, one of the leading real estate development company in Nigeria, Dr Charles Mba celebrates 50th Birthday in Style at his Country Home Orba, Nsukka.

December 28, 2021, is a day to be remembered at Nsukka & it’s environs as all roads leading to Orba, Nsukka of Enugu State witnessed an unusual gridlock starting from the popular Opi Junction to the location of the event at Adlin Court Orba.

Mba who is also the founder Charley Mba foundation, has demonstrated the exact meaning of living by using his wealth to impact positively in the lives of his people.

Dr Charles Mba through his pet project Charley Mba Foundation, a charity organization established purposely to give scholarship to indigent students of Udenu, Nsukka and beyond, from primary to university level.

Mba, over the years, has successfully financed the graduation of engineers, medical doctors, nurses and other professionals through the Charly Mba Foundation. He is one of the pillars of education in Orba Community located at Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu and he has shown that commitment and dedication to curb illiteracy and poverty in the town through his foundation.

His generosity has earned Mba the title “Ihe Oma Chukwu mere n’Nsukka ” which means the good thing that happened to Nsukka zone. However, he has also provided quality tarred roads, electricity, jobs for Nsukka youths and beyond.

Mba’s entrepreneurial achievements, works of charity and philanthropy as well as community development have in the past few years earned him several honours and award which includes the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award of Excellence; The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos Branch; the Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017; The Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership, Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana on March 10, 2020.

However, prominent personalities from all works of life were present to witness the long awaited event. Some of the personalities were: The Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Deputy Senate President Sen Ike Ekweremadu, The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Chukwuka Utazi, His excellency Okwesilieze Nwodo, Major General Victor Ezeugwu, HRM Willy Ezeugwu and other prominent personalites in real estate, oil and gas, hospitality, banking industry, business and entertainment industry. KC Lipopo, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, Highlife musicians Umu Obiligbo and Humblesmith were on ground delivering the much required entertainment to the quality crowd in attendance.