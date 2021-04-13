Lekki Gardens Estate spreading falsehood —Osborne residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS — RESIDENTS of Osborne Foreshore Two Estate, Lagos, have denied an allegation that they were planning to attack the Managing Director/CEO of Lekki Gardens Estate/Foreshore Waters Limited, Richard Nyong.

Chairperson of Osborne Foreshore Two Estate Residents Association, Mrs. Chinwe Mbah, who described the allegation as false, said that such a thing was only in the imagination of Nyong and his company, noting that the residents have refused to retaliate his constant harassment and intimidation of the residents.

READ ALSO Global Wissen launches platform to aid digital learning

Mbah, in a statement, recalled that they woke up on April 7, 2021, to find out that a heavy-duty construction truck working for Lekki Gardens Estate/Foreshore Waters Limited had blocked “our entrance and exit gates, thereby, holding the residents and visitors to the estate hostage.

“This is the fourth time in six months that such was happening and, as a result, the management of the estate insisted that they comply with estate rules guiding the commencement of any project/works.

“All stakeholders complied with these guidelines, with the exception of Lekki Gardens Estate/Foreshore Waters Limited.

“We wonder why a reputable company as Lekki Gardens Estate would brazenly act above the law? Why does its MD believe it is untouchable, in the face of its obvious noncompliance with Lagos State building approvals is the question begging to be answered?

“We are worried at the desperate attempt by the company to peddle falsehood through print and online media outlets about a phantom attack planned by residents.

“Osbourne Foreshore residents as law-abiding citizens have never taken the law into their hands, but have written many letters to report constant harassment by Lekki Gardens Estate/Foreshore Waters Limited to the Inspector-General of Police as well as to the Lagos State Government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: