LASG tourism joins Eko wellness fair

The Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has expressed its readiness to partner Eko Wellness in this year’s Eko Wellness Fair and the 6th of its Edition, which would hold on the 1st of May through 7th May, 2021 and its theme as ‘My Mental Health Matters; For Our Collective Prosperity’ as part of Lagos State’ Mental Health Month.

The Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Pharm. Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, while addressing the press during a briefing gave insight about the event. According to her, the event is to be hosted virtually and will accommodate many African based Holistic Practitioners and Wellness businesses to discover local solutions that help to manage daily stress and boost mental wellbeing.

Furthermore, she gave more insights about the theme saying ‘We don’t talk about mental illness or emotional health the same way we talk about physical health. Programs as this is believed to help destigmatize mental illness, raise awareness and empower people to be on the front lines of meeting mental health needs’

She also spoke on the Master Plan of Lagos Tourism sector, thereby stating that one of the sector is Medical and Wellness. In her words “The mental health of a state is important.’’ The importance of Wellness Tourism is such that cuts across all nations of the world.

Uzamat informed all that Wellness Tourism attracts the high-end tourists from developed and developing nations, it increases the economy of not only developed countries but also developing nations, which otherwise are rich in conventional methods of health and wellness.

The Honourable Commissioner went on to mention that the event would involve a Panel of Discussants, Mental Health Doctors, Therapeutic sessions, Shopping for healthy food drinks, Workshop, Cooking demonstrations, Therapy connections, are all the experiences all should expect as the Eko Wellness unfolds. She encouraged the attendees especially Lagosians to use the Wellness Fair as an opportunity to better their overall wellness.

She went further while concluding, that this year’s Eko Wellness Fair, for obvious reasons, would be very unique and at the same time peculiar because of the psychological effect the Covid 19 have caused in the tourism sectors which will be looked into as well as solutions to be proffered, while stating her hopes that participants who will not be present at the venue would join the celebration via Zoom and Facebook Livestream.

In her response, the Convener, Oyin Talabi thanked the Hon, Commissioners for Tourism and Health for their support and cooperation towards a successful hosting of the 6th edition of Eko Wellness. She thanked Pharm. Uzamat for taken up Eko Wellness as her baby and product.

