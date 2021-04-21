Kwara police arrest four suspects over ritual killing of groom-to-be, six days to his wedding

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Commissioner of Police Kwara State Police Command, Mohammed Lawal Bagega said on Wednesday that the command has arrested four suspects in connection with the ritual killing of a staff of the University of Ilorin Teaching hospital, one Olokose Oluwasola Ojo, six days to his wedding.

The police commissioner stated that the ring leader and the victim’s next-door neighbour confessed that he killed his friend, removed his head and arms and used them for money ritual.

Mohammed who added that the suspects also confessed that they killed the victim in Patigi and buried him in a shallow grave having removed sensitive parts of his organs warned members of the public to beware of who they relate with because the society is now filled with evil people.

According to the statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP, Ajayi Okasanmi the names of the suspects are Muhammed Kazeem Belwa, the ring leader and the victim’s next-door neighbour and friend, Mohammad Chatta, Jimoh Abdulateef and Madi Jeremiah.

Also read:

The statement reads, “I wish to inform the general public of the arrest of the leader of a kidnap gang, one Kazeem Mohammed ‘m’ of Patigi in Patigi Local government area of Kwara state who collected the some of #160,000:00 from one Olokose Oluwasola Ojo ‘m’ now deceased, on the guise of helping him buy a cow to be used on the deceased wedding scheduled to hold between 12th and 13th of March 2021.

“Since the victim left Ilorin with the suspect, he could no longer be reached by anybody including his intending wife, one Ilori Oluwakemi ‘f’.

“On 3/3/2021, the wife received a phone call from her husband’s line demanding for #12million ransom if she hopes to see her husband again.

“When the incident was reported, the Commissioner of Police directed an all-encompassing investigation into the matter, ordering the arrest of the kidnappers and rescue the victim unhurt at all costs.

“Investigation however led to the arrest of the leader of the gang by name, Mohammed Kazeem Beiwa in Patigi via the use of hi-tech intelligence.

“Investigation further led to the arrest of three other members of the syndicate, 1. Mohammed Chatta, 2. Jimoh Abdulateef and 3. Madi Jeremiah, confessed to the crime, confirming the killing of the victim and burying him in a shallow grave inside the bush, they took policemen to the scene of the killing where the head of the victim and arm were severed and used for money ritual by Mohammed Kazeem, the leader of the gang.

“The suspects stated in their confessional statement that the victim was lured into the remote part of Patigi where he was told the cow he paid for was tied, on getting to the spot, he was shot and killed.

“The body of the victim was exhumed by the police and taken to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public to always be on guard at all times, know who they do business with and also be conscious of their environment, as the society is filled with evil people.

“The suspects will all be charged to court as soon as court resumes sitting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: