Keke Napep, bicycle accident claims one in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

An auto-crash involving tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep and a bicycle have claimed the life of a forty-eight, 48-year-old man, unidentified, in Sharada, Kano Municipal area of the Kano State.

It was gathered that the accident happened when a tricycle with registration number TRN 125 WZ ram a moving bicycle rider who hit another Tricycle with registration number BKD 23 VM.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said his men were on a rescue mission of one Haruna Murtala who was earlier involved in a lone accident and were on the way to the hospital when they came across the other accident that claimed the life of the yet-to-be-identified man.

According to him, “At about 7:37 am, we received a call from Sharada Kai da Kafa through Haruna Ahmad that one Haruna Mohammed, 22-year-old, in a Tricycle machine with registration No. GPM 365 VF hit a long vehicle Trailer with unknown registration.

“The victim was rescued alive and conveyed to Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

“It was while on their way to the hospital that they met another triple crash at Sharada by Hisbah headquarter, a Tricycle with registration number TRN 125 WZ ram into a moving bicycle which hit another Tricycle with registration number BKD 23 VM.

“One person, 48-year-old, name unknown was involved. He was rescued unconscious and later confirm dead by the doctors. He was handed over to PC Abdullahi Saleh of Sharada police Division,” Abdullahi stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

