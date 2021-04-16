Kano man, 40, dies inside river

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A 40-year-old man identified as one Nura Muhammad has on Thursday fallen and died inside a river in Sabon Garin Dalili, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the incident on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Abdullahi said his rescue team evacuated the man from inside Hadejia Jama’are River Channel.

He said, “At about 7:52 am, we got a distress call from Sabon Garin Dalili, Kura LGA through one Auwalu M. Sani that a man of about 40 years old, Nura Muhammad fell inside Hadejia Jama’are River Channel.

“We deployed our men to the scene of the incident. The victim was rescued unconscious and later confirm dead.

“The body was handed over to the ward head of Yamada village Gwarzo, Abdulkarim Ya’u,” the Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

