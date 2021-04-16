Breaking News
Translate

JUSUN sets April 19 for nationwide peaceful protest

On 6:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
JUSUN: Edo judiciary workers shun strike
Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) says it will hold a nationwide peaceful protest on April 19 to further push home its demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

This threat contained in a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, dated April 16 and signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Union, Mr P. Nnamani.

NAN reports that JUSUN on April 6, commenced a nationwide industrial action, calling for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

While restating that the strike would continue following failure by government to meet its demands, the union urged its members to remain resolute in spite of pressures.

ALSO READ: JUSUN strike: What FG, States must do — SANs

The circular read in part:

“Further be informed that following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of JUSUN on April 15, 2021,

“it is agreed that the union will organise a peaceful protest in the Federal Capital, which will be replicated in the 36 state Capitals in furtherance of our agitations, from April 19, 2021.

“Please note that if in case there are any invitations for negotiations/talks, you should promptly inform the National Headquarters for guidelines and representations to avoid disorder in presentation of facts.”

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!