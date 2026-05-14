JUSUN suspends strike in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Abia State chapter, has suspended its industrial action.

JUSUN had on 16th March, 2026, embarked on strike, pressing home its demand for financial autonomy.

In a statement, Chairman and Secretary, JUSUN, Abia State chapter, Prince Chinedu Eze and Chibueze Nwachukwu, respectively, disclosed that the suspension of the strike followed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, between JUSUN and the Abia State Government as well as the ratification of the agreement of the congress of the union which addressed the demands.

The union commended Governor Alex Otti for his intervention and commitment towards prioritising the welfare of judicial workers in the state.

It also lauded the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Lilian Abai, the Nigerian Bar Association and other stakeholders for their support and intervention during the period of the industrial action.

The judiciary union, however, expressed optimism that all terms agreed in the MOU will be faithfully implemented, stressing that only such would strengthen the judiciary and promote effective justice administration in the state.

The statement read: “The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, hereby announces the suspension of its industrial action with immediate effect.

“This decision follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between JUSUN and the Abia state government and the subsequent ratification of the agreement of the Congress of the union.

”The suspension of the strike action marks a significant milestone in the continued struggle for a more independent, efficient and financially autonomous judiciary in Abia State.

“The union remains committed to supporting every lawful and constructive effort at strengthening the judiciary and enhancing justice delivery for the benefit of all.

“We sincerely hope that all terms agreed upon in the MOU will be faithfully implemented within the spirit and intent, as this agreement will further strengthen the judiciary and promote effective justice administration in the state.”