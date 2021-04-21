Jobberman partners MSMEs to solve recruitment challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria’s leading job placement website, Jobberman Nigeria, has disclosed its readiness to address recruitment challenges facing the recruitment challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The group in a new campaign slogan tagged, #HireTheJobbermanWay, said it aimed at meeting the recruitment need of MSMEs and SMEs by linking them to a vast pool of qualified candidates via its platform.

A statement issued by Media Panache Nigeria in Osogbo and made available to journalists on Wednesday stated that Jobberman’s Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria, Ms Rolake Rosiji said the organisations is concerned with helping businesses prioritise the best-qualiﬁed candidates using algorithms and ﬁltering tools, as well as providing assessment tests so that the very best rise to the top of the list.

“By partnering with growing businesses, Jobberman plans to introduce them to the right way of recruitment which is reliable, efﬁcient, affordable and easy to use.

For MSMEs and SMEs, sourcing the right talent while keeping its recruitment costs low is a major business challenge. Leaders of these businesses often struggle to get access to quality candidates.

Although there is a good volume of quality candidates available, the ability to ﬁlter and sort through them using online platforms can be cumbersome, and the good solutions are expensive. This is why most companies, especially SMEs struggle and are disillusioned with the online recruitment process, choosing to rely on informal networking and nepotism.

“MSMEs and SMEs are major contributors to the country’s economic growth. Therefore it is important that they have the right teams that will help increase their productivity. Relying on social media and personal recommendations is not the best solution to their recruitment challenge.

This can result in a large number of unqualiﬁed candidates applying for the job.

“Our technology services enable SMEs to have access to a large range of candidates, ﬁlter them according to chosen criteria and identify the very best through assessment tests. Jobberman’s mantra is to connect the right people to the right jobs and with over 60,000 employer partners on the platform in over a decade, Jobberman has proven to have the necessary tools to facilitate small business recruitment in a big way by providing services that have been proven to be reliable, efﬁcient, affordable and easy to use.

“Executives and HR Managers should not have to sift through 100s of CVs or sit through interviews with unqualiﬁed candidates. Jobberman has the technology and an in-house team to help do this hard work.

“Over the next eight weeks, Jobberman is looking to partner with 2500 SMEs and governing bodies to assist with their recruitment needs at an affordable rate”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

