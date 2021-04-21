Investment: TGIC release 3-year report

Kindly Share This Story:

The Green Investment Club (TGIC), an investment fund which takes a hands-on approach to providing investment opportunities and services for young Nigerians will on Friday April 23rd 2021 hold a media summit in Victoria Island Lagos to present a special report and discuss ways to improve financial education among young Nigerians.

Themed the Money Moves of Today’s Young Nigerian, the event will be hosted by quintessential speaker, host and CEO at Talknation, Joyce Daniels.

The conference will feature insights and investment ideas from top investment managers and veterans of the capital and financial market such as Mr Peter Atuma, Chairman at Princeps Holdings (Credit Wallet); Mr. Osazuwa Osayi, Co-founder Farmforte Ltd; Mrs Oladunni Olawuyi, COO Apel Asset Limited.

Attendees will get the opportunity to quiz the club’s corporate investment partners, members of TGIC advisory board and members of TGIC on financial matters that are important to them in an intimate and friendly setting.

At the event, the club will present a series of reports and investment advisories focused on equipping members of the club and the general public with information around investing and financial planning. There will be panel discussions focused on the summit’s theme which will x-ray why and how to get started in investing, how to build a portfolio big enough for the lifestyle one desires and other topical issues.

Tomie Balogun who is the founder of the club, and also the Chief Executive Officer of Vestract – a financial education and technology company – disclosed that the activities of the investment club will spring up community management tools that will help create more products to get at least 1 million undergraduates financially educated in the next 5 years.

“We believe what we have achieved with helping 1,700 young Nigerians invest $17m+ in the capital markets and across multiple sectors of the economy is remarkable and it is a model that has not been implemented in Nigeria on this scale ever before.” she said.

She also outlined the long term plans of the club as it seeks to contribute to financial literacy and help Nigerians make sound investment decisions.

Since its inception, the Green Investment Club has grown to become the biggest investment club in Nigeria from 35 members to 1,700 members in 3 years. It has also successfully mobilised $17m+ for multiple projects that has created jobs and contributed to economic growth in Nigeria and sourced direct investment opportunities in the capital market, agro-processing, consumer lending, logistics, fin-tech and real estate development sectors in Nigeria, UK and USA.

