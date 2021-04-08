IGP Baba seeks NPTF intervention address insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, started his first official duty with a visit to the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund , Hon. Aliyu Sokoto, at the Police Finance House , Abuja, pledging to work with the office, to ensure a well trained and highly equipped Force.

The Police Fund Bill which was signed into law two years ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to among other obligations , provide funds for the training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, provide them with state-of-the-art security equipment, to improve the general welfare of police personnel, as well as enhance their preparedness.

It also seeks to achieve an overall improvement in the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force , including its auxiliary staff in Nigeria and abroad.

According to the Act, the NPTF shall be funded with 0.5% of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account; a levy of 0.005% of the net profit of companies operating a business in Nigeria and any take-off grant and special intervention fund as may be provided by the Federal, State or Local Government, among other funds.

Asserting that the intervention of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund would go a long way to addressing the present security situation, Baba, avowed his resolve to work with Sokoto and other management team towards actualizing the Trust Fund’s vision and mission for the Nigeria Police.

He said: ” The Police Trust Fund is my first port of call after being decorated as the new Acting Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, to let you and members of the Nigeria Police know that the intervention of NPTF is highly needed and expected at this crucial time.

“The mission of the Trust Fund targeted at having a well-trained, well-equipped and highly-motivated Police Force will be supported by my administration with unwavering cooperation.”

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Executive Secretary, NPTF, Aliyu Sokoto, appreciated Baba for deeming it wise to make NPTF his first duty-call , immediately after being decorated by Vice President at the State House.

He said ” the visit of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, will not be taken for granted, as it underscores the importance of NPTF’s much needed intervention for the Nigeria Police Force.

“‘We at NPTF promise to work assiduously to deliver on the Fund’s mandated to the Nigeria Police” He assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

