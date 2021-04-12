Hush’D makeover presents Onyi Alex, Eniola Ajao, Mike Godson as Ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s leading names in the beauty industry, Hush’D Makeover founded by Ahmed Omotunde Abiola has presented to the public, three Nollywood actors; Onyi Alex, Eniola Ajao and Mike Godson as brand ambassadors.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Ahmed alongside her management team explained the reason behind the choice of the ambassadors who command a great audience on social media. Eniola Ajao has 1.4 million followers on Instagram while Onyi Alex and Mike Godson command 1.1 million and 1.2 million followers respectively.

“Onyi Alex, Eniola Ajao and Mike Godson are actors who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers in the movie industry. For one, Onyi Alex, who has been using our product for the past two years is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in Nollywood. She is also a model and a TV personality. Eniola Ajao is also a drop dead gorgeous actress who has appeared in over 80 films, mostly of the Yoruba genre. Mike Godson on his part is an actor of sterling qualities who has won many awards. He is popular for both his talent and looks. He is seen as one of the most dashing actors in Nollywood, said the CEO.

Onyi Alex revealed that the brand has been the secret of her beauty for the past two, expressing her excitement in a post on her Instagram page.

“I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Nigerian foremost skincare, beauty and wellness company @hushd.ng. Having used their products for over two years, I can now comfortably influence for them and let you guys in on my beauty secret. I’m happy to be on this journey with the brand because their products make my skin do the talking.

For Eniola Ajao, it is also excitement galore as she thanked Mrs Abiola Ahmed for giving her the opportunity to influence her brand.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the founder of Hush’D Makeovers Limited, elegant and charming Mrs Abiola Ahmed for this great opportunity given to me on a platter of gold to be the face of their brand. Hush’D Makeovers Limited is a big brand in the cosmetology industry and I will play my best role to immensely contribute to the growth of the brand and also use my wide range of network across and beyond to spread the gospel of the great and veritable products and services of the upwardly mobile company,” she said.

Mike Godson towed pretty much the same line of sharing gratitude on the endorsement. “Hush’D to me is an exclusive relatable top beauty, skincare, and wellness brand. This is because of the variety and exclusivity for different skin types. We would work together as a team, to keep its exclusivity. I think the focus should be more on awareness, and driving sales.”

Adding, “So I intend to promote the products by using captions that will drive reactions, having live sessions that are interactive where I can hint/discuss about Hush’d and skincare and of course, post pictures/videos where Hush’d can be seen. Not to forget! The wellness part will also be constantly hinted on! This way people know the brand range. This is my mission & vision statement.”

Mrs Abiola Ahmed who established her company in 2015 is an experienced entrepreneur skilled in Leadership and Management, with an affinity for beauty and style. She launched Hush’D Makeover Limited, Nigeria’s Leading skincare and cosmetology company with varieties of cutting edge and effective beauty products, based on her vast experience in the skincare and beauty industry.

