By Ayo Onikoyi

It was pomp and pageantry all the way on Sunday, September 18, 2022 when foremost skincare brand, Hush’D Makeovers rolled out drums to celebrate its 7th anniversary by opening a flagship store in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which was a lavish and fun-filled affair took place at the new Lekki office and was graced by celebrities from different walks of life. Notable amongst the guests were Diiadem and Eniola Ajao who are brand ambassadors of the brand. Others include Oluwatomiwa Balqees of Miwa Signature Palace, Tayo Adejumo of Kimberly’s Homes, actress Temidayo Babatunde and many others.

The Chief Executive Officer, Hush’D Makeovers, Abiola Ahmed said it was a long time coming plan to stamp their presence in Lekki where they have many customers after having been in Ikeja for many years.

She also said a slew of new products will be unveiled soon for all skin types.

