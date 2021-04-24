Gov Buni seeks special military intervention for Geidam

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, DAMATURU

Following the deadly attack by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram who held away for more than 24 hours, Yobe state Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has sought special military intervention to safeguard Geidam and other communities bordering Borno state to the North.

The governor who commiserated with the people of Geidam over the sad incident of the Boko Haram attack on the town said efforts were being intensified to curb the incessant attacks.

These were contained in a press statement signed by Director General Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed which was made available to our Correspondent on Saturday evening.

“His Excellency, Hon Mai Mala Buni has sought for special military intervention to safeguard Geidam and other communities bordering Borno state to the North.

The governor according to his Spokesman, had since yesterday been liaising with security authorities to find a lasting solution to the resurgence of attacks on the community.

He assured to work closely and to support the security agencies to find a new approach to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizenry.

“His Excellency has urged people of the state to use the holy month of Ramadan to continue to pray for Allah’s mercy for the state and country to have lasting peace.

“Meanwhile, the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA has been directed to provide the people with relief materials”. The statement concluded.

