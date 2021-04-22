FRSC seeks partnership with Kebbi govt on traffic rules enforcement

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has solicited the support of the Ministry of Information and Culture in Kebbi, to raise awareness on traffic rules and regulations.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Ali-Haruna, made the appeal on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commissioner of the ministry, Hajiya Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba.

He said: “As a major stakeholder in information dissemination, the FRSC deems it fit for the partnership to further create awareness on traffic rules and regulations through the media and other information dissemination outlets.

“Even though, Kebbi state is one of the states with low-traffic flow in the country, but it is one of the states with higher record of road accidents as a result of ignorance of traffic rules and regulations, overloading and dangerous driving.”

Ali-Haruna explained that road safety issues were like security issues, and needed the cooperation of all and sundry.

“If the aviation sector with its large number of passengers will record minimum accidents, then the road transport sector can also do same if we abide by all the safety regulations,” he said.

In her response, Tanko-Ayuba, described the visit as apt, especially as the ministry was restrategising and solidifying existing inter-ministerial and agency relations.

She said that the ministry would collaborate with the FRSC and other organisations in publicising government policies and programmes.

“The ministry intends to make available state-owned media and all avenues that can aid awareness creation in the state.

“The ministry is ready to partner with any agency to create awareness on issues that are beneficial to the state and the country in general,” she said.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Garba Hamisu, commended the sector commander for the visit and willingness to partner with the ministry.

He said that the ministry would allocate three months air time on the state Television and Radio stations for the FRSC to effectively sensitise the people on traffic rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a national document on Road Safety Strategy was presented to the commissioner by the sector commander.

Vanguard News Nigeria

