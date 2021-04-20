Dukiya restates commitment to tackling housing deficit in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Co-Founder & Head, Business Development, Dukiya Investments, Lukman Shobowale has restated the company’s commitment to address the housing deficit challenge in the country.

Shobowale made this known while speaking at the launch of the firm’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday and added that lack of trust by influential people is one of the reasons for difficulty in sales of properties.

He asserted, “World Bank affirmed that this year, that there would be 21 million housing deficit in Nigeria which summises that government and a few real estate firms cannot solve the problem completely, hence, the reason why Dukiya is coming into the space to solve the many problems of housing sector in the country.”

He added that Dukiya Investments as an enterprise understands that there is a gap in the market and is ready to contribute it’s quota to fill the gap in the sector.

Responding question on how much is needed to own a home, Shobowale justified that young persons especially aspiring property investors do not need to be millionaires or billionaires saying that is simply involves starting with what one has, as Dukiya accepts payment in instalment with keen interest in customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, he pleads with the government both at federal and state levels to pay close attention to mortgage scheme because the inflation and unemployment in the country are depriving people of owning homes.

In his own reaction, Bayo Lawal, Co-Founder & Head, Strategy & Growth said the expedition of Dukiya started with him and his partner, adding that they know who they are and have been able to champion their targeted goal with excessive plans and implementation.

Lawal explained that real estate business in Nigeria is faced with the problem of regulatory body that should help fizzle out fraudsters who parade themselves as agents swindling people in the sector.

He further spoke of inflation, double taxing, bad roads, epileptic power supply, and land grabbers as factors mitigating the development of an environment.

“We guarantee value for every of our clients’ money. Dukiya is willing to let people own their homes gradually with our uniqueness of value for money and timely delivery of properties. Real estate is the new oil, and we assure our clients of opium service,” Lawal added.

Also present at the event were Pastor & Pastor Mrs Ayo Oluwarinu, Area Pastor, Mount of Olives Parish, Baruwa Lagos; David Mbelu, Business Development & Partnerships Lead, Jobberman; Ayoola Seun, General Manager, GM Great Pyramid Domestic Limited and Adebajo Taiwo, Operations Manager, Great Pyramid Domestic Limited.

