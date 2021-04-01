DEVELOPING: NAF Alpha jet loses radar contact in Borno, whereabouts unknown

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said early Thursday that one of its Alpha Jet involved in the anti-terror war against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province has lost radar contact in Borno State.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

The statement was titled, ‘Nigerian Air Force Alpha-Jet Loses Radar Contact’.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said though the whereabouts of the attack jet was unknown as of the time of filing this report, search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

The NAF spokesman did not disclose the number of officers onboard the yet-to-be-found jet. ALSO READ: Plane crashes into fence at Lagos Airport The statement read, “A Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops. The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021. “Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing” he said. Vanguard News Nigeria

