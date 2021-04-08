Delta maintain lead at 20th NSF, hosts Edo now third

Kindly Share This Story:

Defending champions Delta maintained their lead on the medals table of the ongoing 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin on Wednesday, with hosts Edo slipping to third.

According to the medals table released by the Games Services Unit of the festival’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), Delta are with 15 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The table, which was released at 7:07 p.m. and was the day’s second and final one, has Bayelsa in second place with 12 gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Hosts Edo are in third place with three gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals, while Kwara are in fourth place with one gold and one bronze medals.

The four states are the only ones with gold medals after four days of competition.

Nine other states —- Kano, Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Cross River, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Borno and Gombe —- are with either silver and bronze medals or just bronze medal(s).

Twenty-three other states and the FCT are yet to win any shade of medal at the festival which began on Friday and will end on April 14.

In total, 99 medals have been won by the participating teams, with 31 of them gold, 31 silver and 37 bronze.

Below is a view of the full table:

Serial No. State Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Delta 15 7 4 26

2. Bayelsa 12 6 4 22

3. Edo 3 11 11 25

4. Kwara 1 0 1 2

5. Kano 0 4 1 5

6. Cross River 0 1 3 4

7. Rivers 0 1 2 3

8. Lagos 0 1 1 2

9. Gombe 0 0 3 3

10. Oyo 0 0 3 3

11. Ogun 0 0 2 2

12. Akwa Ibom 0 0 1 1

13. Borno 0 0 1 1

* Team FCT and 23 others are yet to win any medal.

Kindly Share This Story: