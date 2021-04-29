CWBN to partner NIPS on confab in June

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Commonwealth Businesswomen Network, CWBN, Nigeria has concluded plans to partner with the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS for their International Conference taking place in Abuja between June 6 and 10.

The Vice-Chairman, CBWN Nigeria Ngozi Oyewole, disclosed that CBWN Nigeria in partnership with Brevity Anderson, the UK-based organizers of NIPS 2021, is championing greater women representation and participation at the upcoming edition of the summit. “This will facilitate women empowerment, promotion of gender equality as well as provide a platform for women-owned businesses to showcase their organization on an international stage”, she said.

According to her, this year’s event would feature a technical workshop and a day for women with the theme “Energy, Technology, Power, Oil and Gas”, a female approach to the future of hydrocarbons.” which will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

In a statement signed by Nkoli Obi-Ogbolu, Secretary, CWBN Nigeria; CWBN is an accredited organization and recognized by 54 governments across six continents that focuses on women’s empowerment.

According to her, CBWN Nigeria pioneered by the 2013 charter of the Commonwealth has a strong oil, gas, and energy membership forum and an even greater network in the wider CBWN worldwide network.

“CBWN is the platform for women in Energy, Technology, Power, Oil & Gas to showcase their strengths, the extent of innovation by women-owned businesses and opportunity for women in the sector”, she noted.

She however urged all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to leverage all benefits accruable in showcasing their businesses and their gender-aligned objectives and successes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

