C’River APC gets new leaders, as Rep pledges end to internal fights

To strengthen the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State and put an end to all forms of internal political battles and wrangling, the John Oyegun led South South Peace Committee has named the Minister of State for Power, Chief Goddy Jeddy-Agba as leader of the standing committee in the state.

Also, the only elected member of the party in the National Assembly from Cross River, Dr Alex Egbona emerged secretary.

The leaders’ committee is made up of four chieftains of the party from each of the three senatorial districts.

From the northern district, Jeddy Agba, Larry Odey, Wabilly Nyiam and Emmanuel Inakefe are members.

The central district has Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, Senator John Owan Enoh, Pastor Usani Usani and Egbona as members, while Senator Prince Basset Otu, Bishop Alex Ukam, Chief Enebong Umanah and Basset Mkposong are members from the south.

In a statement, on Saturday, Egbona said all the leaders had pledged to work together in unity as a purposeful politic family to ensure victory for the party at various elections and for the progress and development of the state.

According to him, the leaders undertook to “ensure that after the emergence of candidates at any level, all must close ranks and work together to ensure victory for the party and her candidates.

“As a family, any act of discrimination and retribution against supporters of a losing aspirant is totally prohibited and therefore must not be tolerated.”

Egbona said with the new development, there were high hopes that every form of leadership rancour within the party in Cross River had come to a final end and promised that the new team would rejig the party’s leadership apparatus for greater achievements.

He also said the standing committee was set up to work in collaboration with the caretaker committee of the party, explaining that the caretaker chairman, Senator Mathew Mbu jnr was at the meeting where the decisions were taken.

