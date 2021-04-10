Cooperative society offers free empowerment training for youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Fortune Eromosele

In a pursuit to complement government’s efforts in trimming down the weight of unemployment, the Reliance Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, has said it is ready to embark on free empowerment programs for youths in the nation.

Speaking to Vanguard exclusively, the Managing Director, Reliance Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Mr. Bayonle Omoyele, said that the training will be a skill acquisition program comprising of youths who have flare for some notable handworks.

In his words: “We have a plan that is coming up by June, 2021. We call it free skill acquisition program. This free acquisition cuts across handwork. It’s for individuals who want to learn barbing, tailoring, hairdressing, agriculture, tie-dye. We will get their details and pay for the training.

“At the end of the training, we would select five outstanding candidates. These five persons, we will set them up by ourselves, buy them tools, pay for their shop rent. This is us as a cooperative giving back to the society”.

He noted that the Cooperative Society offers palatable services that would help business owners achieve reliable results. “We are a cooperative society driven by passion for excellent businesses, for our members and non members that are willing to join the business sector.

“We try as much as possible to have impact in our members life, we help them to cultivate habits of service. To individuals that have excess money and idle funds, we advice them to invest those funds, for a good return of investment. This can be achieved with Reliance Thrift and Cooperative Society.

“Our members who need financial support for their businesses, we help them with loans. There is something that makes us special, it is asset acquisition. We basically help business owners groom their businesses”, he added.

He however lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria for it’s efforts in providing loans for small and medium scale enterprises and young entrepreneurs in the country.

“I would like to commend CBN for kick starting Nirsal Microfinance Bank. The microfinance bank has been at the forefront of loan disbursements, Covid-19 disbursements”.

Omoyele called on the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, to disburse loans through authentic and registered cooperative societies.

“I would advise the federal government and the CBN, that when these disbursements come, they should call on registered and licensed cooperative societies, we have the figures and numbers, we are closer to the grassroots than any other establishment”, he said.

