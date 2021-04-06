CJN pleads with JUSUN to call off strike

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday pleaded with members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call of their ongoing strike in the interest of the nation.

The appeal is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ahuraka Isah, the CJN’s Special Assistant on media and publicity strategy.

The CJN made the call when he met with some national and local officials of JUSUN at his chambers to explore solutions and ways to mitigate the impact of the strike.

Muhammad asked JUSUN to call off the strike as the process of making the state government to obey Order 10 and various court judgments on the autonomy of the Judiciary is being implemented.

“The unintended sufferers of this strike are better imagined. It has spiral effects, including on our children and on the Federal Judiciary, which is a lesser culprit.

“Ordinarily, I would say let me talk to the individual 36 state governors, which amounts to asking for their favours, but some of them would ask me to do ten favours in return.

“This is why as a judge I am prohibited from asking for favours”.

The National Treasurer of JUSUN, Mr Jimoh Musa who led the delegation on behalf of the JUSUN President, Marwan Adamu said that out of the 19 members of the National Executive Council (NEC), only three were present.

He said their president, Musa had an accident on his way to attend the meeting with the CJN.

Musa, however, agreed to table the CJN’s fatherly advice before JUSUN’s NEC meeting and consequently get back to his Lordship.

